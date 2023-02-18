Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly morning will warm up in the afternoon

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/18
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The morning started off chilly with below-freezing temperatures. But this afternoon, temps will warm up into the upper 40′s to low 50′s with clear and dry conditions throughout the day.

Sunday will be nice and warm all day with temps starting in the high 30′s and will warm up into the 60′s.

Expect some rain showers throughout next week, but it will be warm with temps in the 60′s.

