Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission seeking nominations for Endangered Buildings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Endangered Buildings List.

Introduced by the Commission in 2012, the Endangered Buildings List promotes awareness of structures in Cape Girardeau that are believed to have historic value, and are at risk of being lost due to demolition or deterioration.

To receive a form to nominate a building, you can visit the Planning Services Division at City Hall or go to the City of Cape Girardeau website. Completed forms must be submitted by email or mailed to the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, at 44 North Lorimier Street, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701.

Nominations must include the building address or, if there is no address, a description of the location; an explanation of the building’s historic significance; an explanation of why the building is endangered; suggestions on how to save the building; and at least one photo of the building in its current condition. The Broadway Theatre is not available for nomination.

The deadline for submitting a nomination is March 10. The Commission will review the nominations on March 22 and adopt the list on April 19. Both meetings are open to the public and will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

