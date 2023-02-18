Heartland Votes

‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard

FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.(File | SDI Productions via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin are recognizing a worker for helping keep school students safe in the community.

The Nekoosa Police Department said a school crossing guard recently went above and beyond by carrying an injured student home after school.

According to the department, a kindergarten student injured their ankle while walking home from Humke Elementary School. The injury was so bad that the student was unable to continue to walk.

Marilyn, a crossing guard, noticed that the girl did not come to the intersection, as usual, that afternoon. She said she became concerned and headed toward the school to see if the girl was still coming.

The crossing guard reportedly ended up finding the student on the sidewalk, unable to walk. So, she scooped the girl up and took her home to her parents, who were very grateful.

The police department said it is truly proud of Marilyn and the other dedicated crossing guards in the community for keeping children safe.

“Way to go Marilyn for going above and beyond,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a search, the deputy found a large assortment of drugs and paraphernalia, including...
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Cape Girardeau police reported an uptick in skimming devices on gas pumps.
Cape Girardeau police warn of credit card skimmers on gas pumps
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
A large police presence could be seen near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue in...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.

Latest News

Consumer Price Index, retail sales up 3% and the price of good seats at AMC Theatres | Money...
Consumer Price Index, retail sales up 3% and the price of good seats at AMC Theatres | Money Talks 2
Chat GPT allows you to ask anything and it will give you a response.
AI programs like Chat GPT cause issues in the classroom
Inflation and agribusiness, plus a look at the history of "Lake Bacon" | By The Bushel 2/17/23
Inflation and agribusiness, plus a look at the history of "Lake Bacon" | By The Bushel 2/17/23
The DRAW event is coming up in uptown Jackson. Stream at kfvs12.com/livestream
DRAW contest set to bring artists head-to-head | Jackson This Week 2/17