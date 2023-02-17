Heartland Votes

Window broken in shooting, police say

Cape Girardeau Police were called to investigate a shooting early Thursday morning, February 16...
Cape Girardeau Police were called to investigate a shooting early Thursday morning, February 16 after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police were called to investigate a shooting early Thursday morning, February 16 after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

The shots fired alert system detected gunfire at 4 a.m. at the 100 Block of South Pacific Street.

Officers responded to the area, checked it out and talked to some people, but did not find anything.

Police said officers returned to the area around 7 a.m. after a resident reported finding a broken window, along with other evidence related to the original shots fired call.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

