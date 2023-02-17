Vietnam veterans honored at Wall of Valor ceremony in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three veterans were honored at a Wall of Valor ceremony on Friday, February 17.

The Cape Girardeau-area veterans served in the Army and Marines during the Vietnam War.

Robert Leathers earned a Bronze Star for his service.

Robert Herschbach received a Bronze Medal for his service after an attack on a base during his time in Vietnam.

Sgt. Kenneth Robinson received a Navy Commendation Medal for his service in the Marines during Vietnam, as well.

Robinson told us it was an honor to be included on the Wall of Valor.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I couldn’t believe that I was honored, that we were honored like this. I was in awe of the ones that I was up there with because I know what they went through; and my hats off to them. It’s a great group of guys.”

Following the ceremony, the veterans’ names were permanently added to the electronic Wall of Valor at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.