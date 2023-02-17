Heartland Votes

Travis Kelce to host SNL episode soon

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce will be hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live pretty soon!

The Chiefs tight end broke the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It appears his episode will be on March 4.

Tweets from the show’s official Twitter account confirm the news.

The musical guest will be Kelsea Ballerini, who is very excited. She is a country pop singer.

