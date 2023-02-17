SEMO Women’s Basketball beats first place Eastern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Basketball team defeated first place Eastern Illinois 62-57 on Thursday, February 16 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Jaliyah Green led the Redhawks with 21 points.

With the win, Southeast improves to 7-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference and EIU falls to 13-2 in the OVC.

SEMO returns to action Saturday Friday 18 when the Redhawks host Southern Indiana at 2:00 p.m.

