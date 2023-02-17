Heartland Votes

SEMO Women’s Basketball beats first place Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri State University Women's basketball beats first place Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri State University Women's basketball beats first place Eastern Illinois((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Basketball team defeated first place Eastern Illinois 62-57 on Thursday, February 16 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Jaliyah Green led the Redhawks with 21 points.

With the win, Southeast improves to 7-8 in the Ohio Valley Conference and EIU falls to 13-2 in the OVC.

SEMO returns to action Saturday Friday 18 when the Redhawks host Southern Indiana at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Herrin police officers responded to a 911 call in reference to domestic battery and a shot...
Herrin woman accused of shooting husband
A large police presence could be seen near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue in...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 2/16/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 2/16/23
Rent One Park will reveal the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday,...
Rent One Park to announce new team name
Get the scores and highlights for Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10!
Heartland Hoops 2/17
Samuel Tyler having an inspirational season for Sikeston wrestling.
Samuel Tyler having an inspirational season for Sikeston wrestling