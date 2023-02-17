SEMO Men snap losing streak with big win over Eastern Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated Eastern Illinois 78-64 Thursday night on February 16 at the Show Me Center to snap a three game losing streak.

Aquan Smart led the Redhawks in scoring with 14 points.

With the win, SEMO improves to 9-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 14-14 overall.

The Redhawks host Southern Indiana at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18.

