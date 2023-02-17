Heartland Votes

SEMO Men snap losing streak with big win over Eastern Illinois

SEMO snaps three game losing streak with win over Eastern Illinois
SEMO snaps three game losing streak with win over Eastern Illinois((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Todd Richards
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated Eastern Illinois 78-64 Thursday night on February 16 at the Show Me Center to snap a three game losing streak.

Aquan Smart led the Redhawks in scoring with 14 points.

With the win, SEMO improves to 9-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference and 14-14 overall.

The Redhawks host Southern Indiana at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18.

