Perry County, Ill. man convicted of child pornography case

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a Perry County man has been convicted for the possession and reproduction child pornography.

Timothy Hedrick of Cutler, Ill., has been convicted of three counts of reproductions of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. Hedrick’s sentencing is scheduled for March 13.

The case is part of AG Raoul’s effort to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online. Raoul says he and his office is committed to punishing those who take part in such illegal activities.

“Child pornography leaves victims and their families with lifelong scars,” Raoul said. “My office is committed to working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement to track down individuals who perpetrate these horrible crimes and hold them accountable.”

Raoul’s investigators, with the Perry County Drug Task Force, searched a residence in Cutler, and arrested Hedrick after finding evidence of children pornography. All children depicted were under the age of 13. Hedrick is being hold at the Perry County jail.

