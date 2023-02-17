Heartland Votes

Heartland Fish Fries 2023

You can send us your fish fry event information to news@kfvs12.com.
You can send us your fish fry event information to news@kfvs12.com.(WILX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Churches, restaurants and organizations around the Heartland will have fish fries on Fridays.

Missouri

Scott County

The Kenny Rogers Children’s Center and Tri-County Clowns teamed up for Lenten Fish Fries. They’ll be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1010 N. Main in Sikeston. It will be drive-thru only. The 3-piece catfish dinner includes slaw, fries, hush puppies, baked beans and onion. You can call 573-472-0397 to buy tickets in advance. All proceeds benefit the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.

The Oran Jaycees will be serving all-you-can-eat for dine-in starting pre-Lent on Feb. 17. After that, it’ll be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in is $15/plate, take-out is $13.50/plate, kids under 12 dine-in at $10 and kids under 6 dine-in for free. They’ll serve fried catfish, fried chicken, homemade mac and cheese, french fries, hush puppies, homemade slaw, baked beans, onion rings, tartar sauce and sliced onions at the Oran Jaycee Hall, 200 N. Haw St.

Illinois

Randolph County

The Alma Lodge #497 will hold fish fries on Fridays Feb. 24-March 31 from 4:30 p.m. until their sold out. Dinners are $13, sandwiches are $6 and chicken strips are $6. The Alma Lodge is located at 302 E. Main St. in Steelville.

