Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Tenn. National Guard pilots

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Friday,...
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Friday, February 17.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Friday, February 17.

According to a release from the governor’s office, they’ll remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Feb. 20 in honor of two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crash in Alabama on Wednesday.

They said one of the pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tenn., participated in search and rescue efforts following major flooding in eastern Kentucky in July 2022.

“We mourn the loss of these heroes and join with Tennessee in honoring their lives and their commitment to their fellow Americans,” the governor said in the release.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join the tribute.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
A large police presence could be seen near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue in...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.
After a search, the deputy found a large assortment of drugs and paraphernalia, including...
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
This is one of the flooded roads in Crittenden County, Ky.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
Cape Girardeau Police were called to investigate a shooting early Thursday morning, February 16...
Window broken in shooting, police say