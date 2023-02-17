Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Tenn. National Guard pilots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Friday, February 17.

According to a release from the governor’s office, they’ll remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Feb. 20 in honor of two Tennessee National Guard pilots killed in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crash in Alabama on Wednesday.

They said one of the pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tenn., participated in search and rescue efforts following major flooding in eastern Kentucky in July 2022.

“We mourn the loss of these heroes and join with Tennessee in honoring their lives and their commitment to their fellow Americans,” the governor said in the release.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join the tribute.

