Future of Scott County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center Unknown

Scott County, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County sheriff said he is concerned that he may lose his 911 dispatch center if proposed changes go into effect.

Sheriff Wes Drury is happy to be moving back into Sheriff’s department, but now he is facing the possibility of losing his dispatch center. But government officials with Scott City are proposing to take over dispatch services for the county.

Right now, if you call 9-1-1 in Scott County, it goes to one of three different dispatch centers.

According to County Commission records dating back to the first of the year, Commissioners talked about the possible consolidation of 911 dispatch at least eight times.

On January 12, leaders from Scott City presented a report detailing their desire to take over dispatch service for the county, except for the dispatch center at Sikeston DPS.

Other discussions included the legal impact of the consolidation, and the cost of keeping a center at the Sheriff’s office.

Angie Rodgers is the 911 Communications Director at the county dispatch center. She said that if changes could in affect, somebody calling 9-1-1 would go to Sikeston or Scott City.

Rodgers said that a consolidation would be a good thing, but doesn’t agree with the current one is being proposed. Rodgers believes the consolidation contract she’s seen does not include the employment of her staff.

“You may have to tell them in a few months or six months that I’m sorry we don’t have a job for you now, it makes it really hard to want to bring, to be able to bring people in,” Rodgers said.

She said her many years in the role leaves her upset, especially when she says renovations were just done to the place.

“It was hard to even to this day even deal with and accept that they are looking at tearing down what we just built here,” Rodgers said.

This proposal is not final and when more information is available, we will continue to update.

