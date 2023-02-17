Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Forecast

Dry but chilly.....temps set to rebound over the weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Chilly but dry weather to round out the work week,  as yesterday’s weather system is well off to the east.  Cloudy skies this morning should gradually clear out from west to east today,  but it will remain cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s northeast to mid 40s southwest.  This evening and tonight will be clear, cold and frosty but thankfully winds should go light after sunset.  Southerly winds redevelop this weekend,  leading to a quick rebound in temps.  Saturday will remain a bit cool with increasing high clouds and afternoon highs near 50.  Sunday will be a bit sunnier and warmer but with a chilly southwest breeze.

A quick look into next week shows another mild and occasionally unsettled pattern.  Highs for most of next week look to be in the 60s to around 70 again….with more chances of showers and thunderstorms especially about Tuesday through early Thursday.

