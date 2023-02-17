Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cold & breezy

A male cardinal perching in a tree.
A male cardinal perching in a tree.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It’s chilly, but dry end to the week.

Today will be cold and breezy, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s northeast to the mid 40s southwest.

Clouds will also begin to gradually clear throughout the day.

Winds should become lighter after sunset.

This evening and tonight will be clear, cold and frosty.

Saturday is looking a bit cool with afternoon highs near 50.

There will be more sunshine and a bit warmer Sunday, but with a chilly southwest breeze.

Next week is looking mild and occasionally unsettled.

Afternoon highs, for the most part, will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Chances for more showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday through early Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
A large police presence could be seen near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue in...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.
After a search, the deputy found a large assortment of drugs and paraphernalia, including...
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning colder tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe weather threat is over, colder air moves in this afternoon and evening