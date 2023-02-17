First Alert: Cold & breezy

(KFVS) - It’s chilly, but dry end to the week.

Today will be cold and breezy, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s northeast to the mid 40s southwest.

Clouds will also begin to gradually clear throughout the day.

Winds should become lighter after sunset.

This evening and tonight will be clear, cold and frosty.

Saturday is looking a bit cool with afternoon highs near 50.

There will be more sunshine and a bit warmer Sunday, but with a chilly southwest breeze.

Next week is looking mild and occasionally unsettled.

Afternoon highs, for the most part, will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Chances for more showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday through early Thursday.

