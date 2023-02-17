Heartland Votes

A dry weekend ahead

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/17.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Temperatures will be chilly for your Friday night plans. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s. After a cold start on Saturday, lots of sunshine and southwesterly winds will help warm us back up again. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s north to lower 50s south. Even milder weather moves into the area on Sunday. It will be breezy, but highs on Saturday will be in the 50s, with a few lower 60s possible. Monday will bring a small chance of a few showers, but it looks mainly dry and mild. Rain sneaks back into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

