Dry and warmer weekend

By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Most areas saw sunshine and cool conditions but our far eastern counties were stuck in the clouds all day. For this evening all clouds should move out of the area and temperatures will fall rapidly. Lows by morning will be in the middle 20s. Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. A few clouds will increase late in the day. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds gusting up to 30MPH at times.

