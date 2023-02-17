Heartland Votes

College football player in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, family says

Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.
Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State football player, suffered cardiac arrest, according to his family.(Vauls family via WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Jackson State University football player is reportedly in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

WLBT reports that Kaseem Vauls, a defensive lineman, has been checked into the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Vauls’ father, William, shared on social media that his son had stomach pains Tuesday night and went into cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, William said his son underwent an emergency procedure that went well but he remained “heavily sedated.”

Vauls’ father thanked everyone for the support they have received while his son recovers.

The family did not immediately release what caused their son’s stomach pains or what led to him going into cardiac arrest.

Vauls is entering his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Alabama A&M University.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a search, the deputy found a large assortment of drugs and paraphernalia, including...
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Cape Girardeau police reported an uptick in skimming devices on gas pumps.
Cape Girardeau police warn of credit card skimmers on gas pumps
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
A large police presence could be seen near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue in...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler...
Illinois man pleads guilty in Planned Parenthood clinic fire
Chat GPT allows you to ask anything and it will give you a response.
AI programs like Chat GPT cause issues in the classroom
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified documents
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols