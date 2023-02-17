Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Public Schools board to interview 2 candidates for superintendent position

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will host interviews on Tuesday, February 28 for the superintendent position.

“We are very excited to have two highly-qualified candidates to interview for this position,” said Matthew Welker, CGPS board president. “We as a board understand how important this role is to our entire Cape community, and are committed to finding a leader who will continue to operate with a students-first mindset.”

According to the school district, they began taking applications for superintendent on Feb. 1 after Dr. Neil Glass announced his retirement in January. Glass became superintendent in 2017 and will continue in the position until June.

They say the initial plan was to have a superintendent hired by the end of February, but due to scheduling conflicts the process was delayed.

Based on the current timeline for the superintendent search, the school hopes to award a contract by early March.

