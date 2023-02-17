Heartland Votes

Boy, 5, signed to one-day contract with Blues

Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly looks on as Hank signs his one-day contract.
Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly looks on as Hank signs his one-day contract.(St. Louis Blues)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Blues have signed a 5-year-old to a one-day contract.

Before Hank was born, he was diagnosed with posterior urethral valves, which damaged his kidneys and required a transplant, according to the team.

In 2020, Hank asked Make-A-Wish if he could play hockey with Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly. On Friday, he signed the one-day deal so his wish could be granted.

Hank will dress in full hockey gear and skate with O’Reilly after practice on Friday. He will also attend the game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a search, the deputy found a large assortment of drugs and paraphernalia, including...
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Cape Girardeau police reported an uptick in skimming devices on gas pumps.
Cape Girardeau police warn of credit card skimmers on gas pumps
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
A large police presence could be seen near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue in...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.

Latest News

ST. LOUIS, MO - JUNE 15: St. Louis Blues' Bobby Plager, right center, hoists the Stanley Cup in...
‘Long overdue’; St. Louis Blues to honor franchise legends with Blues Halls of Fame
Teen surprises Blues’ Parayko with donation after the defenseman visited him in hospital
Teen surprises Blues’ Parayko with donation, inspired by, ‘a simple gesture’ from the defenseman
(KFVS)
Blues sign Rosen to 2-year, 2-way contract extension
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron, right, shoots a goal past Colorado Avalanche defenseman...
Perron fined $5,000 for cross-checking