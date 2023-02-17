Boy, 5, signed to one-day contract with Blues

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Blues have signed a 5-year-old to a one-day contract.

Before Hank was born, he was diagnosed with posterior urethral valves, which damaged his kidneys and required a transplant, according to the team.

In 2020, Hank asked Make-A-Wish if he could play hockey with Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly. On Friday, he signed the one-day deal so his wish could be granted.

Hank will dress in full hockey gear and skate with O’Reilly after practice on Friday. He will also attend the game against the Colorado Avalanche.

