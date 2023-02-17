AI programs like Chat GPT cause issues in the classroom

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Artificial Intelligence is evolving, and now educators worry students can use certain software in the classroom to cheat.

One of those programs is called Chat GPT, a website that can basically do whatever you ask it to.

Educators at Three Rivers College said they began hearing about it back in November. Steve Atwood is the chief technology officer at Three Rivers College. He is amazed by just how much this program can do.

You can ask the program questions, or to write whatever you want it to, and that’s where it becomes a problem in classrooms.

“They’re kind of suspicious about their students using this tool to write essays and stuff,” Chief Academic Officer Sherry Phelan said.

Steve Atwood gave an example. The program not only writes him a college level essay it also creates a complete list of sources.

“The plagiarism factor, the academic integrity that comes with using these tools,” Phelan said.

It’s causing educators to ask themselves questions.

“What can we do about it, should we do something about it,” Phelan said.

And it’s changing how teachers go about their assignments.

“Communicating to students that this is what this tool is, and here are my expectations as an instructor in a classroom,” Phelan said.

But, even educators admit, it’s remarkable technology.

“It’s a great research tool. You can just practically put in any question or just about ask it anything and it’s gonna give you a response,” Phelan said.

Even Atwood agreed, saying it’s hard for students to resist.

“There’s no way in the world I would not have used this had I had the opportunity to use it,” Atwood said.

To test out Chat GPT, we asked it to write a news article about how artificial intelligence could affect the classroom.

This is what it came up with:

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have brought about numerous concerns regarding the potential for students to use AI to cheat on assignments and exams. Cheating in academic settings is considered unethical and against academic integrity, and AI technology has the potential to make it easier for students to cheat without getting caught. This is why educators and educational institutions must be aware of the possible methods of cheating, as well as how to detect and prevent it.

One possible method for using AI to cheat is by feeding an AI language model, such as ChatGPT, a prompt and then using its output to complete an assignment or answer an exam question. These AI language models can produce natural-sounding language that can mimic a student’s writing style, making it difficult to detect whether or not the student produced the content. However, it is important to note that using this method to cheat would require a high degree of technical proficiency, which not all students possess.

Another method of cheating could involve the use of computer vision technology. This approach uses cameras and image recognition algorithms to analyze exam questions and answers and then generate the correct response. While this method is not as sophisticated as the first method, it is still a viable option for students who want to cheat.

The potential for AI to facilitate cheating has raised concerns among educators and institutions. Educational institutions may need to consider implementing measures to detect and prevent the use of AI for cheating, such as using plagiarism detection software to analyze written assignments or monitoring students’ computer activity during exams. However, such measures could come with their own set of issues, such as concerns about privacy and data security.

At the same time, AI technology can also be used to help prevent cheating. For example, some institutions are using AI-powered proctoring tools that monitor students during online exams to prevent cheating. These tools use computer vision and audio analysis to detect any suspicious behavior or anomalies during an exam, such as multiple people being present or a student reading from notes. Additionally, some AI-powered tools can detect the unique patterns of a student’s keystrokes and mouse movements, making it easier to detect if someone else is completing the work.

In conclusion, while AI technology has the potential to facilitate cheating, it also offers opportunities to prevent it. Educators and institutions must stay vigilant and proactive in developing and implementing strategies to prevent cheating and maintain academic integrity. In addition, students should also be aware that cheating is not only unethical but also against the law and the policies of educational institutions. Students should instead focus on studying and learning the material in an honest and ethical manner, which will better prepare them for their future careers and contribute positively to society.

