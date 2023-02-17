Heartland Votes

1 killed in shooting, person of interest detained

According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.
According to officers, three people were found hurt following that shooting before 8 p.m.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to officers, they first got a call that one person was found shot at the Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road on Thursday, Feb. 16. A vehicle connected to the scene was recovered.

Shortly after the discovery, two more victims were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex.

We spoke with, Sergeant Geha with the Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, Feb. 17. He confirmed that one person died in the shooting, and two were injured. However, the latest Jonesboro Police Department social media post indicated that a fourth person may have also been injured.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

An initial social media post from Jonesboro Police Department stated there were four victims.

As we continue to learn more about this developing story, we will provide updates on our website and the Region 8 news app.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
A large police presence could be seen near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue in...
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.
After a search, the deputy found a large assortment of drugs and paraphernalia, including...
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says

Latest News

This is one of the flooded roads in Crittenden County, Ky.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
HopFlyt will meet with the McCracken County fiscal court, city of Paducah and the Barkley...
McCracken Co. leaders to welcome HopFlyt at event Feb. 21
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff on Friday,...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Tenn. National Guard pilots
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects