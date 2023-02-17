1 killed in shooting, person of interest detained

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to officers, they first got a call that one person was found shot at the Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road on Thursday, Feb. 16. A vehicle connected to the scene was recovered.

Shortly after the discovery, two more victims were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex.

Shooting in Jonesboro confirmed, I person shot. Here on Harrisburg Road at Gladiola Express. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/wAlIYWUau2 — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) February 17, 2023

We spoke with, Sergeant Geha with the Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, Feb. 17. He confirmed that one person died in the shooting, and two were injured. However, the latest Jonesboro Police Department social media post indicated that a fourth person may have also been injured.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

We are on the scene of a shooting incident in the Gladiolus apartment complex. Paramedics have transported three people to an area hospital and the coroner has been called to the scene for a fourth victim. Detectives are on scene. A person of interest has been detained. pic.twitter.com/35HrVIRpKr — Jonesboro Police Department (@TheJonesboroPD) February 17, 2023

An initial social media post from Jonesboro Police Department stated there were four victims.

As we continue to learn more about this developing story, we will provide updates on our website and the Region 8 news app.

