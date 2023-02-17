1 killed in shooting, person of interest detained
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
According to officers, they first got a call that one person was found shot at the Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road on Thursday, Feb. 16. A vehicle connected to the scene was recovered.
Shortly after the discovery, two more victims were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex.
We spoke with, Sergeant Geha with the Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, Feb. 17. He confirmed that one person died in the shooting, and two were injured. However, the latest Jonesboro Police Department social media post indicated that a fourth person may have also been injured.
A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.
An initial social media post from Jonesboro Police Department stated there were four victims.
As we continue to learn more about this developing story, we will provide updates on our website and the Region 8 news app.
