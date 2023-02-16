Heartland Votes

VIDEO: 9-year-old crashes after mother instructs him on how to back out of parking spot

A 9-year-old child wrecked a car as his mother instructed him on how to pull out of a parking spot. (Source: New Port Richey Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CNN) – Video showing a Florida woman attempting to give driving lessons to her 9-year-old child is stranger than fiction.

Cell phone video reportedly shows the woman standing outside of a vehicle, giving the driver instructions.

Police said she was giving instructions on how to reverse out of a tight parking spot.

However, the driver the woman was talking to was her 9-year-old son, who ended up backing out of the spot too quickly and crashed into a wall.

Authorities said the child was not injured, but the building was badly damaged.

According to New Port Richey police, the mother was arrested facing child neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Turning colder tonight
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Herrin police officers responded to a 911 call in reference to domestic battery and a shot...
Herrin woman accused of shooting husband
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead...
Drowning reported in Pemiscot County

Latest News

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
Officials identify 2 guardsmen killed in Alabama helicopter crash
Ruby May Turner, 61, was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Mayfield woman arrested in connection with armed robbery at Dollar General
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe
SEMO Day is coming to Busch Stadium for the 2023 Major League Baseball Season.
SEMO Day at Busch Stadium in May
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA chief at Ohio train derailment site: “trust the government”