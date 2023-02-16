Turning colder tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday evening Heartland. We saw some rain and thunderstorms last night but it is quieter this evening as temperatures continue to drop, behind our cold front. Clouds will remain with us through much of this evening and temperatures will be falling through the 30s. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Friday we’ll see sunshine but chilly weather. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s.

