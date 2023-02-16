Heartland Votes

Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested early Thursday morning, following a traffic stop in McCracken County. The man was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Just after midnight on February 16, Deputy Jeff Hartman conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-24 in McCracken County, Ky. The driver, 25 year old Andrew O’Neal of Morristown, Tenn., was going 96 miles per hour near mile marker 11.

During the traffic stop, Deputy Hartman could smell a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search, Deputy Hartman located a large assortment of drugs and paraphernalia. This includes several pounds of Marijuana, approximately 100 grams of powder Cocaine, several large bottles of Promethazine, mushrooms, and LSD. Deputy Hartman also found money believed to be from illegal drug sales and other items of illegal contraband.

O’Neal was arrested on multiple charges. This includes Speeding; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Trafficking in Marijuana Over Eight Ounces; Trafficking in LSD; Trafficking Cocaine; Sale of Volatile Substance to Persons for Inhalant; Trafficking in Hallucinogen; Trafficking in Codeine; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

