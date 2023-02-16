Heartland Votes

Small earthquake recorded near Wyatt, Mo.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 was recorded 2.1 miles east of Wilson City and northeast of Wyatt on Thursday, Feb. 16.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 was recorded 2.1 miles east of Wilson City and northeast of Wyatt on Thursday, Feb. 16.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered in Mississippi County at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, February 16.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.7 was recorded 2.1 miles east of Wilson City and northeast of Wyatt.

As of 7:15 a.m., one person in Charleston reported feeling the quake.

For more information or to report feeling the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

