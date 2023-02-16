Shawnee Community College celebrates with CTE Day
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College will be celebrating Career and Technical Education Month in February with its annual CTE Day.
According to a release from SCC, hundreds of high school students from around southern Illinois will visit the campus on Thursday, Feb. 23.
“CTE Day is a great opportunity for Shawnee Community College to introduce high school students to career options they may have never considered. We hope that by showcasing these opportunities, students will be more prepared for their future after high school,” Dr. Kristin Shelby, dean of transfer and adult education at Shawnee Community College, said in the release.
Students can choose three areas of interest to visit on campus. The following programs are scheduled:
- Agriculture
- Automotive Technology
- Basic Heating & AC
- Basic Residential Electricity
- Computer Systems
- Criminal Justice
- Nursing and Allied Health
- Occupational Therapy (morning session only)
- Science and Technology
- Social Work
- Teaching to the Future
- Truck Driving
- Welding
The morning session will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the afternoon session will be from noon to 2 p.m.
For more information on SCC programs, you can visit them online or call 618-634-3200.
