Severe weather threat is over, colder air moves in this afternoon and evening

Rain and thunderstorms will push out of the area this afternoon, and colder air will continue to move back into the Heartland. Temperatures will drop through the rest of the day. Feels like numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans. Tonight will be cold, with lows dropping into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills will hang in the 20s and 30s through the entire afternoon on Friday. Clouds will decrease through the day on Friday. The weekend looks milder, highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s with dry conditions!

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.