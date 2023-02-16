SEMO Day at Busch Stadium in May

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Day is coming to Busch Stadium for the 2023 Major League Baseball Season.

All fans with a special theme ticket to the Cardinals/Dodgers game at Busch on Sunday, May 21 will get a special Southeast Missouri State University-themed Cardinals cap.

The Cardinals don’t yet have a picture of the cap online, but at least one cap featured in a previous SEMO Day promotion featured both the Cardinals “STL” logo and the Southeast Redhawks emblem.

Fans may purchase SEMO Day tickets on the Cardinals’ website or on the MLB app, but only fans who have a special theme ticket are eligible to receive the promotional item.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.