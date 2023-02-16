Heartland Votes

Scholarship established at Southeast Mo. State in honor of Dr. Jim Dufek

Friends and family of Dr. Dufek helped create the scholarship. It was presented to him as a surprise for his retirement from the university.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new scholarship was established at the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Mass Media to celebrate the work of a long-time faculty member.

According to a release from Southeast, “the Dr. Jim Dufek Visual Storytelling Endowed Scholarship will go to a student who is admitted to the mass media program and demonstrates a strong work ethic and creative vision in producing a visual story.”

They said preferences would go to students pursuing television or film degrees.

Friends and family of Dr. Dufek helped create the scholarship.

It was presented to him as a surprise for his retirement from the university.

Dufek spent 39 years with Southeast. He was a founding member of what was then the Department of Mass Communication.

He eventually became a professor of mass media, a television and film operations manager and the SETV production director, Rose Theatre facilities coordinator and the ESPN operations manager for the ACEJMC-accredited Department of Mass Media.

According to the university, he was recognized by students for his commitment to student success and for going above and beyond classroom teaching with the Southeast Student Government Excellence in Teaching Award in 2018.

Outside of his work on campus, Dufek also worked on several film projects.

He helped to bring filming for “Killshot” and “Gone Girl” to Cape Girardeau in 2006 and 2013.

He was named a Silver Medal recipient from the American Advertising Federation in 2019.

