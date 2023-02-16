Samuel Tyler having an inspirational season for Sikeston wrestling

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Born without hands and feet, Samuel Tyler never let it get in the way of trying new things. Because of that, he found a passion on the mat.

“When I feel down I think about wrestling a lot,” said Tyler. “Wrestling taught me a lot of stuff: don’t feel sorry for yourself, keep going, push through.”

After being homeschooled, Tyler enrolled at Sikeston for his senior year. In November, he was eligible to compete for the Bulldogs. Sikeston Head Coach Blake Angle has been Tyler’s club wrestling coach since 2016.

“It’s always been a goal of his to be a part of a high school program coming up through the club,” said Angle. “This year finding out that he’s been able to compete varsity has been a dream come true.”

Tyler made an impact right away.

“Seeing the things that he does, it’s amazing,” Sikeston assistant coach Jacob May said. “He doesn’t let anything hold him down, hold him back. He’s a high energy guy. The kids love him. He brings everybody up.”

His teammates agree.

“Seeing him do all the things that we can do, it’s cool,” said fellow senior wrestler Kobe Bryant. “He’s a good teammate and everything. I like seeing him go out and do the things we can do. It’s happy.”

It’s also motivational.

“Having him around is a big deal for our program,” Angle said. “These kids get to see what not having an excuse means and actually following through with it and being grateful for everything they do get.”

Tyler calls his team a “family.”

On the wall of Sikeston’s wrestling room where this family competes at practice each day hangs a sign for the “Bulldog Mindset.” One of the numbered points of the mindset mentions being the difference.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re different,” said Tyler. You have to focus yourself. You have to show them who you are.”

“I know I can do it. I gotta push myself. I have to admit it’s really hard...but I try my best to be the number one hard worker.”

Tyler’s coaches agree, and they have no doubt he will leave a lasting impact on the Sikeston program.

“Regardless of how his career ends, I wouldn’t be surprised to see something hanging up in here of him,” said Angle.

“His legacy here will live on for years to come,” May said.

