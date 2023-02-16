Heartland Votes

Rent One Park to announce new team name

Rent One Park will reveal the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday, February 23.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Rent One Park will reveal the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday, February 23.

According to a release, after more than 7,000 votes, much debate and great anticipation, they’re throwing a “Big Reveal Party” at the park.

You can click here to see what the name finalists were.

The event is free to the public. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and they’ll announce the name at 6:30 p.m.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response to our public survey to choose a name,” General Manager Dave Kost said in the release. “The votes have been counted, a name has been chosen, logos have been designed, and now it’s time for a big ol’ party at Rent One Park in Marion.”

Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.

