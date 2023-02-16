Rent One Park to announce new team name

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Rent One Park will reveal the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday, February 23.

According to a release, after more than 7,000 votes, much debate and great anticipation, they’re throwing a “Big Reveal Party” at the park.

You can click here to see what the name finalists were.

The event is free to the public. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and they’ll announce the name at 6:30 p.m.

“We couldn’t be happier with the response to our public survey to choose a name,” General Manager Dave Kost said in the release. “The votes have been counted, a name has been chosen, logos have been designed, and now it’s time for a big ol’ party at Rent One Park in Marion.”

