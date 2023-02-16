Heartland Votes

Pritzker to stop in Mt. Vernon to promote education program

Pritzker outlines lofty education plans in State of State address on Wednesday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is wasting no time in getting the word out about his education program proposal.

In less than 24 hours after delivering his fifth State of the State and budget address, Gov. Pritzker is hitting the road to discuss his “Smart Start Illinois” plan.

The governor is making stops in Springfield, East St. Louis and Mount Vernon on Thursday, February 16.

He will be visiting early childhood learning and service centers.

In Mount Vernon, the governor will be stopping at Spero Family Services at 3 p.m.

At each stop he will be promoting his four-year universal schooling program for 3 and 4-year-olds. The goal is to increase Pre-K and childcare availability in the state in addition to more home visits and early intervention.

During his State of the State address, Pritzker said the “Smart Start Illinois” plan would reach 5,000 more children this fall.

“Smart Start Illinois will save taxpayers $7 for every one dollar invested and will vault Illinois to national leadership in early childhood development,” stated Pritzker during his address Wednesday. “Enhancing quality early care and education is a win-win solution for re-mobilizing parents in the workforce, enhancing brain development and kindergarten readiness, saving taxpayers money, and increasing economic activity now and in the decades ahead.”

