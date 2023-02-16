Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported in the Heartland as storms moved through the region on Thursday morning, February 16.
The following utilities are reporting outages as of 3 a.m.:
Ameren Missouri:
- Cape Girardeau County: 10 customers
- Mississippi County: 1 customer
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:
- Bollinger County: 106 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Johnson County: 1 customer
- Massac County: 1 customer
- Perry County: 424 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:
- Jackson County: 1 customer
- Jefferson County: 19 customers
- Perry County: 3 customers
