Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland

Power outages have been reported in the Heartland as storms moved through the region on...
Power outages have been reported in the Heartland as storms moved through the region on Thursday morning, February 16.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported in the Heartland as storms moved through the region on Thursday morning, February 16.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 3 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri:

  • Cape Girardeau County:  10 customers
  • Mississippi County:  1 customer

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

  • Bollinger County:  106 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Johnson County:  1 customer
  • Massac County:  1 customer
  • Perry County:  424 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:

  • Jackson County:  1 customer
  • Jefferson County:  19 customers
  • Perry County:  3 customers

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for this morning due to the threat for severe weather.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this morning due to threat of severe weather
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Herrin police officers responded to a 911 call in reference to domestic battery and a shot...
Herrin woman accused of shooting husband
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead...
Drowning reported in Pemiscot County

Latest News

Featuring LGBTQ+ affirming organizations, businesses, churches and performers, the 2022 NKY...
New Kentucky bill would restrict drag show performances to ‘protect our children’
Governor JB Pritzker gave the State of the State Address on Wednesday afternoon to Illinois...
Heartland state senator reacts to Gov. Pritzker’s State of the State address
Dispatch: Crews respond to shooting in Shawneetown, Ill.
Shooting investigation underway in Shawneetown, Ill.
Governor JB Pritzker gave the State of the State address on Wednesday afternoon to Illinois...
Reaction to Illinois State of the State address