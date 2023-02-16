Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported in the Heartland as storms moved through the region on Thursday morning, February 16.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 3 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County: 10 customers

Mississippi County: 1 customer

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives:

Bollinger County: 106 customers

Ameren Illinois

Johnson County: 1 customer

Massac County: 1 customer

Perry County: 424 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives:

Jackson County: 1 customer

Jefferson County: 19 customers

Perry County: 3 customers

