Heartland Votes

Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has identified two officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Chief Stacey Graves said Ofc. James Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran with the police force, and his K-9, Champ, were in a police vehicle on patrol when a car struck them in the area of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

A man in his 50s who was a pedestrian also died in the crash. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody. His case has not yet been presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

“K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them,” the police department stated.

A portal to make donations has been established and it can be accessed via this link.

KCPD gives update on crash that left officer, pedestrian and police K-9 dead

WATCH LIVE: KCPD gives an update on crash that left officer, pedestrian and police K-9 dead. LIVE BLOG: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/02/15/live-blog-parade-day-celebrate-nfl-champion-kansas-city-chiefs/

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
The “feels-like” numbers will be close to freezing in many areas for your evening plans.
First Alert: Cold temps moving in
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Herrin police officers responded to a 911 call in reference to domestic battery and a shot...
Herrin woman accused of shooting husband
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead...
Drowning reported in Pemiscot County

Latest News

Rent One Park will reveal the name of the new Prospect League Baseball Team on Thursday,...
Rent One Park to announce new team name
SEMO Day is coming to Busch Stadium for the 2023 Major League Baseball Season.
SEMO Day at Busch Stadium in May
Shawnee Community College will be celebrating Career and Technical Education Month in February...
Shawnee Community College celebrates with CTE Day
Ill. Gov. JB Pritzker will stop in Mt. Vernon on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker to stop in Mt. Vernon
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects