Heartland Votes

Official signing with HopFlyt, McCracken Co. leaders scheduled for Feb. 21

An official signing with HopFlyt, the McCracken County fiscal court, city of Paducah and the...
An official signing with HopFlyt, the McCracken County fiscal court, city of Paducah and the Barkley Regional Airport Authority will be Tuesday, February 21.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An official signing with HopFlyt, the McCracken County fiscal court, city of Paducah and the Barkley Regional Airport Authority will be Tuesday, February 21.

It will be at 2 p.m. at Sprocket.

According to HopFlyt leaders, they chose Paducah after looking at communities in four states over a period of two years. They chose it because of the local and state incentives, high quality of life, cost-of-living and the University of Kentucky’s School of Engineering and faculty.

The city of Paducah, county fiscal court and airport authority will jointly provide hangar and office space, along with funding for renovations.

According to a release from Sprocket, HopFlyt is working on an electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing.

They’re developing their first commercial aircraft, the Venturi, at the Barkley hangar space.

