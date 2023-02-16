Heartland Votes

Local school district selects first black superintendent

A Bootheel educator has been selected as the first African American superintendent of the Charleston R-1 school district
By Breanna Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Bootheel educator has been selected as the next superintendent of the Charleston R-1 school district. And he is the first African American educator to lead the district.

Jamarcus Williams has been in the education field for 10 years. While being in education, he’s served in other roles including a physical education teacher, a basketball coach and high school principal. And now he is serving as the district’s first ever black superintendent.

“Those aren’t things I said I was going to do growing up. I didn’t say I was going to be the first black superintendent of Charleston; I didn’t say I was going to be the first black principal of Charleston high school. It just happened and it’s an honor. I’m blessed,” Williams said.

Williams said he understands what it’s like to once be a student walking those hallways. Through his new leadership role, Williams is using his upbringing to inspire other young black students that they can do anything they put their mind to.

“I walked those same hallways in 2007 and earlier and there wasn’t any representation of black men in leadership roles and hopefully with me being able to do that kids look up and say this is possible,” said Williams.

Williams says he feels honored to serve in the area he grew up with, and looks forward to making a difference in his new role as superintendent.

“Knowing that you got people rooting for you and knowing that you have people who care about you and trust you with their kids it just makes you wanna work harder and to continue to help people and help people grow and that’s what I’m here for,” Williams said.

Williams began his role as superintendent at the end of January.

