Ky. college installs vending machine offering Black hair care products

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - For some students, heading off to college means leaving the comforts of home behind. Simple items like hair care products that cater to minorities may be hard to find near a rural campus.

Now, one Lexington cosmetologist is fulfilling the need by supplying those hair care products to students with a push of a few buttons.

Seliyah Burnette is a Berea College student from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“I remember my freshman year; I came to Berea. I always, always had a bad hair day because I never knew where to get any of my products from,” said Burnette.

Ariadne Tymes is a student at Berea as well, but she’s a long way from the comforts of home in the Bahamas.

“On every corner, we have hair products and Black beauty supply stores when coming here, and I’m from the city, so everything is so spaced out,” said Tymes.

Lexington cosmetologist Melanie Day heard those same complaints from clients who are Berea College alums saying there are not a lot of options in town that cater to minority hairstyles, and specific hair care products are scarce.

Her solution: place a vending machine full of those much-needed hair supplies inside the Berea College Black Cultural Center.

Day says it’s the only one of its kind in the state.

The college says 27% of its student body will benefit from this machine, but Day says the In Living Curls vending machine is for everyone.

“It’s more than just selling products, but it’s about providing education community and self-love to students on campus,” said Day.

When you buy a product, there’s a QR code you can scan for more info.

Burmette, a business major, is also an intern with Day’s vending machine business. she has her hair care, and now she’s putting her degree to the test.

“It’s really helpful for me to understand the rundowns of a business because, in the future, I would like to own my own hair salon,” Burnette said.

Burnette says her internship has helped drop the prices of some of those hair care products by half, with the most expensive item listing at $15.

