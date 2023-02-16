Heartland Votes

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

Heavy rainfall from strong storms passing through the Heartland on Thursday morning, February 16 has caused some roadways to become flooded.(WHNS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heavy rainfall from strong storms passing through the Heartland on Thursday morning, February 16 has caused some roadways to become flooded.

Drivers are urged never to travel through floodwaters, but to find another route.

As little as 6 inches of running water can push a vehicle off the roadway.

The following roads affected by high water:

Livingston County

  • U.S. 60 between Blue Ridge Road and the high school just west of Smithland at the 10.8 to 11.5mm - Signs Posted
  • KY 453 from the S curves at the 13mm to the south edge of Smithland at 15mm, including the Coons Chapel Road intersection - Signs Posted
  • KY 133/Lola Road at the 6.5 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road between Lola and Salem

