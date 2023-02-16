Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heavy rainfall from strong storms passing through the Heartland on Thursday morning, February 16 has caused some roadways to become flooded.

Drivers are urged never to travel through floodwaters, but to find another route.

As little as 6 inches of running water can push a vehicle off the roadway.

The following roads affected by high water:

Livingston County

U.S. 60 between Blue Ridge Road and the high school just west of Smithland at the 10.8 to 11.5mm - Signs Posted

KY 453 from the S curves at the 13mm to the south edge of Smithland at 15mm, including the Coons Chapel Road intersection - Signs Posted

KY 133/Lola Road at the 6.5 to 7mm near Lick Skillet Road between Lola and Salem

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.