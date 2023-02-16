First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A stormy morning will transition to a cloudy, blustery and colder afternoon as a strong weather system moves through the region. Scattered strong to even severe thunderstorms will be likely through the morning, but should be pushing east of the area by late morning. Behind a strong cold front it will be cloudy and colder with gusty northwest winds developing. Morning temps in the 60s will fall into the 40s by afternoon, with wind chills in the 30s. Clouds and northwest winds will make for a cold Thursday night, with daybreak lows Friday morning at or below freezing. Clouds will clear out on Friday, but with official highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate quickly over the weekend and into early next week, though there will be a chilly southwest breeze on Saturday and Sunday. By next week, highs look to be back in the 60s again, but with periods of rain possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

