Firefighter injured after crews respond to fire at warehouse in Kirkwood

Crews battle fire at Dale Printing Company warehouse.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured after crews responded to an early morning fire at the Dale Printing Company warehouse.

Multiple crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. near I-44 and Big Bend Boulevard. Four alarms have gone off as of 6 a.m., and according to the fire chief, a firefighter suffered a back injury while fighting the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as crews are still working to contain it.

News 4 will update this story once new information has been received.

