Heartland Votes

Clerk accused of stealing funds from Randolph County, Ill. town

The clerk for the Village of Baldwin was arrested on theft charges in connection with the use of the town’s funds.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BALDWIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The clerk for the Village of Baldwin was arrested on theft charges in connection with the use of the town’s funds.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters, 46-year-old Tracie E. Behiter, of Coulterville, is accused of stealing Village of Baldwin funds for personal use.

Sheriff Peters said Behiter is suspected of stealing $60,000 by using the Village of Baldwin credit card from May of 2022 to February 2023.

Behiter was arrested on Monday, February 13 and charged with theft in excess of $10,000 but not exceeding $100,00 from a government entity.

The charge is a class 1 felony.

Behiter’s bond was set at $30,000, 10 percent cash, and posted bond on Tuesday.

