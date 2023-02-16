Clerk accused of stealing funds from Randolph County, Ill. town

BALDWIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The clerk for the Village of Baldwin was arrested on theft charges in connection with the use of the town’s funds.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters, 46-year-old Tracie E. Behiter, of Coulterville, is accused of stealing Village of Baldwin funds for personal use.

Sheriff Peters said Behiter is suspected of stealing $60,000 by using the Village of Baldwin credit card from May of 2022 to February 2023.

Behiter was arrested on Monday, February 13 and charged with theft in excess of $10,000 but not exceeding $100,00 from a government entity.

The charge is a class 1 felony.

Behiter’s bond was set at $30,000, 10 percent cash, and posted bond on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.