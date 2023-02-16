Clerk accused of stealing funds from Randolph County, Ill. town
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BALDWIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The clerk for the Village of Baldwin was arrested on theft charges in connection with the use of the town’s funds.
According to Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters, 46-year-old Tracie E. Behiter, of Coulterville, is accused of stealing Village of Baldwin funds for personal use.
Sheriff Peters said Behiter is suspected of stealing $60,000 by using the Village of Baldwin credit card from May of 2022 to February 2023.
Behiter was arrested on Monday, February 13 and charged with theft in excess of $10,000 but not exceeding $100,00 from a government entity.
The charge is a class 1 felony.
Behiter’s bond was set at $30,000, 10 percent cash, and posted bond on Tuesday.
