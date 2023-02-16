Bridge demolition, construction of new bridge over I-57 near Bertrand set to begin

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A bridge demolition and replacement project is set to begin soon in Mississippi County.

The Route B bridge over Interstate 57 near Bertrand will be closed Monday, February 20.

Crews will be starting the process in constructing a new bridge, with roundabouts on either side of the bridge.

During the closure, drivers will be routed to the interchange ramps from northbound I-57 to travel south on Route B or from southbound I-57 to travel north on Route B.

The closure will remain in place throughout construction, which is expected to be complete this summer.

The work zone will be marked with signs.

The new bridge will be raised to a clearance of over 16 feet in order to better accommodate loads passing underneath the structure.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the roundabouts installed at the top of the interchange ramps will help traffic flow more efficiently and improve sight distance for drivers turning onto Route B.

MoDOT says the roundabouts will allow for semi tractor-trailer and farming equipment traffic.

Transportation officials explain the roundabouts are more cost effective and needed work best with the plan to have the new bridge raised.

In addition to the new bridge, the old bridge will be demolished.

This is scheduled to take place from 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

During this time, northbound and southbound I-57 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from mile marker 2 to mile marker 6.

I-57 traffic will be diverted to utilize the interchange ramps at Route B to avoid traveling under the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.