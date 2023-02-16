Heartland Votes

Bridge demolition, construction of new bridge over I-57 near Bertrand set to begin

Construction to replace the Route B bridge over Interstate 57 in Mississippi County is slated...
Construction to replace the Route B bridge over Interstate 57 in Mississippi County is slated to begin the week of Feb. 20.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A bridge demolition and replacement project is set to begin soon in Mississippi County.

The Route B bridge over Interstate 57 near Bertrand will be closed Monday, February 20.

Crews will be starting the process in constructing a new bridge, with roundabouts on either side of the bridge.

During the closure, drivers will be routed to the interchange ramps from northbound I-57 to travel south on Route B or from southbound I-57 to travel north on Route B.

The closure will remain in place throughout construction, which is expected to be complete this summer.

The work zone will be marked with signs.

The new bridge will be raised to a clearance of over 16 feet in order to better accommodate loads passing underneath the structure.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the roundabouts installed at the top of the interchange ramps will help traffic flow more efficiently and improve sight distance for drivers turning onto Route B.

MoDOT says the roundabouts will allow for semi tractor-trailer and farming equipment traffic.

Transportation officials explain the roundabouts are more cost effective and needed work best with the plan to have the new bridge raised.

In addition to the new bridge, the old bridge will be demolished.

This is scheduled to take place from 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

During this time, northbound and southbound I-57 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from mile marker 2 to mile marker 6.

I-57 traffic will be diverted to utilize the interchange ramps at Route B to avoid traveling under the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
A tornado watch is in effect for all the counties in yellow until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this morning due to threat of severe weather
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Herrin police officers responded to a 911 call in reference to domestic battery and a shot...
Herrin woman accused of shooting husband
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 71-year-old Earl E. Hitchens was found dead...
Drowning reported in Pemiscot County

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
This is one of the flooded roads in Crittenden County, Ky.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
KYTC closed KY 135/Carrsville Road between KY 838/Hampton Road and KY 1608/Maxfield Road after...
Bridge closed by void now reopened in Livingston County, Ky.
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified