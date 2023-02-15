Winds will become lighter tonight and rain will end. Very warm tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are tracking scattered showers across the area this evening. Most of this activity will be out of the Heartland by 8P. We will also see our strong gusty winds weaken later this evening however, wind gusts up to 45MPH will be possible through Midnight. Lows will range from the middle 40s west to the middle 50s east. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be likely after midnight into the predawn hours Thursday. A few of these could be strong with hail being the main threat.

