WATCH LIVE: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.

