WATCH LIVE: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.

The good ol’ days as they happen.



What a day for #ChiefsKingdom 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qANAAP0106 — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) February 15, 2023

A sea of red. Chiefs Kingdom has shown up and is ready to celebrate pic.twitter.com/m2c7dh23Sk — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) February 15, 2023

The parade is underway and on its way to Union Station! Watch live: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/02/15/live-blog-parade-day-celebrate-nfl-champion-kansas-city-chiefs/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Free haircuts on the parade route!! Truman and Grand!! Got to love #ChiefsKingdom !!! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/OpWpqFaf3a — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 15, 2023

Watching the #chiefsparade on @KCTV5 in Amsterdam with my girl from Kansas City. My first Super Bowl and won already!@PatrickMahomes #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/EtFNS2zos0 — LeonThePeon (@leon_the_peon) February 15, 2023

We are seeing vehicles parked along interstates and ramps for the Chiefs parade in downtown KC. Due to safety concerns, the KCPD has tow trucks on standby to move them. #kctraffic #chiefsparade pic.twitter.com/imWJLBreDX — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 15, 2023

Going to be long day..!!! 🤣🤣 #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 15, 2023

First day in 29 weeks that we aren’t doing treatment or rehab! Well worth it! The Champs are here! pic.twitter.com/pQBIxLQHZ6 — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) February 15, 2023

Lol this jersey pic.twitter.com/s0IsWwKKY1 — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 15, 2023

The Kings of #ChiefsKingdom return home for a heroes welcome. Today we celebrate Kansas City’s Super Bowl champions. Join me on @KCTV5 starting at 11:45 and again at 6:30 for Live parade coverage! I’m fired up! pic.twitter.com/hN4uU4wNxy — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) February 15, 2023

The coffee line at Grand Slam is now out the door quite a stretch pic.twitter.com/6M8M9tQ8jH — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 15, 2023

Travis Kelce's post-AFC Championship Game speech is the subject of a sign or two today.



Share your photos here: https://t.co/s83mkfUlJV pic.twitter.com/pPk238vRfz — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 15, 2023

Fans and RideKC workers are all smiles at the 18th & Troost drop off. pic.twitter.com/ru2SjARk95 — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) February 15, 2023

It’s a great time to be a @Chiefs fan!



Share your parade celebration photos in the comments section.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5G084llaqk — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) February 15, 2023

This young lady is celebrating her 17th birthday!! What better gift than a Super Bowl Parade!! Happy Birthday!!! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/D42voCss21 — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 15, 2023

UPDATE: The child has been located! Remember there are 8 reunification stations along the parade route. If you and your child(ren) get separated, tell the nearest officer and head to one of them. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023

#ChiefsKingdom is lined up on Grand over I-670 ready for the Champions Parade. It's all getting underway at noon today - full coverage on @kctv5, https://t.co/cPGjImgMsH and streaming on the KCTV5 Facebook page! pic.twitter.com/yint7S23dR — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) February 15, 2023

It's parade day and Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson joins #Chiefs fans from across the metro on their way to celebrate @Chiefs ' big win. 🎉❤️💛



Enjoy the day #ChiefsKingdom and stay safe!



Who else is going to the parade? 🙋‍♀️🙋🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VBOBNpm3Pl — Johnson County, Kan. (@jocogov) February 15, 2023

Man needs no introduction in KC but @jamaalcharles is in the house at @JohnnysTavernPL !!! He’s getting people ready for the parade with free @budlight !!! Let’s go @Chiefs !! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/OenkLb3Czx — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 15, 2023

Child reported missing on the parade route, last seen at Pershing and Main. 9 year-old white male with dirty blond hair wearing a Mahomes jersey. If you see him, please notify the nearest officer. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023

Staging area for the parade: @thekccurrent stadium and oh yeah, the @Chiefs parade buses! Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/YCkuT6H0VA — Chris Long (@cdlong97) February 15, 2023

Our Helicopter Unit is overhead. Four+ hours before the rally and the crowd at Union Station continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/emvw2UzUhe — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023

The crowds are growing as the parade is just under 2 1/2 hours away!



Share your photos here: https://t.co/s83mkfUlJV



📹: @KCTVPhotogDwain pic.twitter.com/0FPZuU7l5B — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 15, 2023

We're seeing cars parked along Summit St north of 27th Street for the parade/rally. For context, this is about a mile walk from Union Station



So far, no one has used I-35 as a parking lot. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5KATP5MrHf — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) February 15, 2023

SNEAK PEEK: The team behind today's #SuperBowlXVII parade dressed up The Kansas City @Chiefs' busses underground in @SubTropolis!



And yes, one of them came from Philly! 😂 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0hFB42Y2a9 — Hunt Midwest (@HuntMidwest) February 15, 2023

Big day on @nflnetwork: Live coverage of the #Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade starting at 1 pm ET with @AndrewSiciliano, @JamesPalmerTV, and @kimmichex. Plus a few others.



KC about to be the epicenter of the NFL: Victory parade, the NFL Draft, the 2023 opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2023

The #kcstreetcar bus link is running all day to get you to the parade, rally & anywhere on our downtown route. Service will stop at select designated streetcar stops w/ frequencies of 12-15 mins. Streetcar vehicle service will resume once the rally concludes & road closures end. pic.twitter.com/8mvyoONo0h — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) February 15, 2023

KC is out and about! Little over 4 hours until parade time. pic.twitter.com/g8cImVw3Lw — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 15, 2023

Today is the day! Who's ready to join thousands of their best friends downtown?! Parade guide: https://bit.ly/3Ytu2ya Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Anyone else having déjà vu this morning? It's parade day again for our #SuperBowlLVII @Chiefs! I hope to see more faces out from behind scarves and blankets this time.@JacksonCountyMO offices are open today but with limited staff for in-person/phone service from 11:30am-2pm. pic.twitter.com/uQLjNx3dzl — Frank White (@JCEFrankWhite) February 15, 2023

Beautiful Championship Parade mornin! pic.twitter.com/jBjARycHtx — Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) February 15, 2023

6 a.m. roll call.



Throughout the city, we are getting ready for the parade & rally.



We are also thankful for the 26 local, state, & federal law enforcement agencies assisting us today. pic.twitter.com/bdy7grOZRf — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023

Crowd gathering at 4:48 a.m. pic.twitter.com/LJQwAMXU7M — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) February 15, 2023

Just can't sleep! Too excited for the parade. See you all soon. pic.twitter.com/PTZeT2G5OA — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 15, 2023

