Heartland Votes

Tennessee bill to offer electric chair as death sentence alternative

If passed, death by electrocution would be considered when lethal injection is not available.
Electric Chair (generic)
Electric Chair (generic)(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers are suggesting the allowance of the electric chair as an alternative to lethal injections for persons sentenced to death.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dennis Powers and Sen. Frank Nicely, would authorize death by electrocution if the Department of Correction (DOC) is unable to follow the lethal injection protocol, according to the Tennessee General Assembly.

Protocol violations include if one or more of the ingredients necessary to carry out a sentence of death by lethal injection is unavailable or if death by lethal injection is held to be unconstitutional by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The introduction of the alternative method would not change the number of death sentences carried out, according to the bill.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 31 and scheduled to go before the Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Feb. 14 but was deferred to Feb. 21.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder expected to fill at least five dump trucks with pot to be...
Obion County, Tenn. sheriff calls drug bust ‘most unusual’ of his career
The National Weather Service canceled the high wind warning for tonight. We can still expect...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms this evening
An accident near Blanchard Elementary School is cleared after blocking an area of N. Sprigg...
N. Sprigg Street near Blanchard Elementary School cleared after two-vehicle crash
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 Monday afternoon

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to deliver his 2023 State of the State and FY24 Budget...
Gov. Pritzker to deliver State of the State budget address Wednesday
Sig Sauer handgun
Tennessee bill would lower gun age requirement