Strong to severe storms possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A first Alert Action Day has been issued for the threat of severe weather over night tonight into tomorrow morning. Right now it appears the greatest threat will be from large hail followed by gusty winds. There is a small tornado threat as well, mainly in our far southern counties. Storms will begin to develop after 8PM across the area and between then and midnight, large hail will be the main threat. After midnight across our southern counties, storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and maybe a tornado or two. Lows tomorrow morning will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 60s south. We will see a few storms early on your Thursday but temperatures will begin to fall once our cold front moves through. By the late afternoon temperatures will range form the upper 3s northwest to the lower 50s southeast.

