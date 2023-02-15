Heartland Votes

Strong to severe storms possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

First Alert Action Day Forecast @ 6PM on 2/15/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A first Alert Action Day has been issued for the threat of severe weather over night tonight into tomorrow morning. Right now it appears the greatest threat will be from large hail followed by gusty winds. There is a small tornado threat as well, mainly in our far southern counties. Storms will begin to develop after 8PM across the area and between then and midnight, large hail will be the main threat. After midnight across our southern counties, storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and maybe a tornado or two. Lows tomorrow morning will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 60s south. We will see a few storms early on your Thursday but temperatures will begin to fall once our cold front moves through. By the late afternoon temperatures will range form the upper 3s northwest to the lower 50s southeast.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), two employees at PTI, Potashnick...
2 injured in explosion at Sikeston business; Fire Marshal explains cause
Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder expected to fill at least five dump trucks with pot to be...
Obion County, Tenn. sheriff calls drug bust ‘most unusual’ of his career
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day overnight tonight into the morning hours Thursday due...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY overnight into tomorrow morning due to threat of severe weather
An accident near Blanchard Elementary School is cleared after blocking an area of N. Sprigg...
N. Sprigg Street near Blanchard Elementary School cleared after two-vehicle crash

Latest News

First Alert Action Day Forecast @ 6PM on 2/15/23
First Alert Action Day Forecast @ 6PM on 2/15/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Action Day forecast at 5 p.m. 2/15
First Alert Action Day forecast at 5 p.m. 2/15
First Alert Action Day Forecast @ 4PM on 2/15/23
First Alert Action Day Forecast @ 4PM on 2/15/23