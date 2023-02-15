Street closures already underway for Chiefs victory parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - By Tuesday night, many of the official preparations for Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade were already complete.

The rally stage outside Union Station was in place Monday night. The interior closed Tuesday at 10 p.m. and will remain closed through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Street closures along Grand began at noon on Tuesday.

For commuters, there will be four cross streets open until 9 a.m. Wednesday. All crossings will then be closed to vehicular traffic until 7 p.m. Wednesday. There will be five cross streets along the route open for pedestrians to cross.

The Kansas City Sports Commission has created a website with key details. That can be found here.

The parade begins at noon and will travel along Grand Avenue from 6th Street to Pershing Road, ending in front of Union Station.

Many of the details mimic what happened after the Chiefs victory in 2020.

A lot was learned about improving the experience after multiple mishaps with the 2015 Royals World Series parade. There were bottlenecks on highways, at shuttle bus lots and at port-a-johns.

For this year’s parade, you can count on more than 500 portable toilets along the parade route and 400 shuttle buses -- both ATA buses and school buses -- going to and from five park-and-ride locations.

Be aware, you must leave the parade from the same spot where your shuttle dropped you off if you want to get back to the location where you parked.

At the Royals parade, more than 100 kids got lost in the crowd, according to Kansas City police. There was little to no cell service to get in touch, too. That’s why organizers established marked child reunification stops along the route. There will be seven this year. Police suggest putting identifying information on the little ones.

“Maybe a wristband or maybe even write their name on their hand,” suggested Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. “That way, when they come across an officer, we can make sure they get reunified with their family as soon as possible.”

Cell phone bandwidth is bound to be overwhelmed, so save key information in the notes section of your phone or on a slip of paper. It’s likely you won’t be able to search online once you are at the parade.

Click here for a look at all the rules, times and locations.

If all of that seems like too much hassle, not to worry. KCTV5 will be airing and streaming the parade live from noon to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.