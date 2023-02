(KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team defeated Valparaiso 66-62 Tuesday night on the road.

With the win, the Salukis improved to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

This the first 20-win season for Southern Illinois since the 2016-17 season.

SIU plays host to Bradley Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.