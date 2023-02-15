SEMPO board hears I-29 expansion proposal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local man presented his proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau to the Southeast Metropolitan planning Organization.

Cape Girardeau Resident Carl Armstrong says he is frustrated with the lack of progress in the region and this expansion will solve three problems that are affecting growth.

Armstrong told the board of directors that difficult airline access in the Cape Girardeau area, road access from the new Mississippi bridge, and a long span of minimal city area growth have affected the region’s progress. He says the problems are interrelated and expanding I-29 further southeast creates an easier way for people to travel. After his presentation, nobody from the board had questions, but Armstrong said he’s hopeful they’re receptive.

“I hope that they will do something with it,” Armstrong said. “I think the key to the proposal is to quit looking at this as one area of Missouri and one area of Illinois and one area of Kentucky, but to look at it as a combined region, and tourism wise it has an awful lot to offer.”

Armstrong says his hope is that the three areas will be able to work together to accomplish this project.

Among the board members were representatives from MoDOT, IDOT, Cape County, and Cape Regional Airport.

Armstrong says he grew up in Cape Girardeau and wants to see the area prosper.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.