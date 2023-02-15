Heartland Votes

Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreckage to be released

Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released. (WHOI Archive, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released Wednesday by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The more than 80 minutes of footage on the WHOI’s YouTube channel chronicles some of the remarkable achievements of the dive led by Robert Ballard that marked the first time human eyes had seen the giant ocean liner since it struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid North Atlantic in April 1912. About 1,500 people died during the ship’s maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City.

A team from Massachusetts-based Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, in partnership with the French oceanographic exploration organization Institut français de recherche pour l’exploitation de la mer, discovered the final resting place of the ship in 12,400 feet (3,780 meters) of water on Sept. 1, 1985 using a towed underwater camera.

Nine months later, a WHOI team returned to the site in the famous three-person research submersible Alvin and the remotely-operated underwater exploration vehicle Jason Jr., which took iconic images of the ship’s interior.

The release of the footage is in conjunction with the 25th anniversary release on Feb. 10 of the remastered version of the Academy Award-winning movie, “Titanic.”

“More than a century after the loss of Titanic, the human stories embodied in the great ship continue to resonate,” ocean explorer and filmmaker James Cameron said in a statement. “Like many, I was transfixed when Alvin and Jason Jr. ventured down to and inside the wreck. By releasing this footage, WHOI is helping tell an important part of a story that spans generations and circles the globe.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in...
Victims of double-fatality crash on U.S. 412 in Dunklin Co., Mo. identified
Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder expected to fill at least five dump trucks with pot to be...
Obion County, Tenn. sheriff calls drug bust ‘most unusual’ of his career
The National Weather Service canceled the high wind warning for tonight. We can still expect...
First Alert: Tracking possible thunderstorms this evening
An accident near Blanchard Elementary School is cleared after blocking an area of N. Sprigg...
N. Sprigg Street near Blanchard Elementary School cleared after two-vehicle crash
Four people were sent to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries after a crash...
4 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 Monday afternoon

Latest News

man has to prove he's alive
Illinois man turns to News 4 Investigates to prove he’s alive after credit card stopped working
Rare video of the 1986 dive on the wreckage of the Titanic is being released.
Rare video of 1986 dive in Titanic wreck to be released
Emotions ran high outside of a courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five...
WATCH: Families brawl outside of California courthouse in connection with deadly crash
FILE - Dave Hollis, president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion...
Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47